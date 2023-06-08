President Biden Postpones White House Pride Celebration Due to Poor Air Quality from Canadian Wildfires

LGBTQ+ community : President Joe Biden postpones LGBTQ+ celebration due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

Due to poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires, President Joe Biden postponed a big Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn. The celebration was intended to be a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community at a time when they feel under attack due to state-level legislation against them. The Biden administration announced new initiatives to protect LGBTQ+ communities, help young people with mental health issues and homelessness, and counter book bans. The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ individuals in response to an “unprecedented and dangerous” spike in discriminatory laws sweeping statehouses this year. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security, working with the Justice and Health and Human Services departments, will partner with LGBTQ+ community organizations to provide safety resources and training to help thwart violent attacks. The Department of Education’s civil rights office will appoint a new coordinator to work with schools to address the spike in book bans. Biden has appointed many LGBTQ+ individuals to prominent positions in the White House and throughout the federal government. Polls show expanded public support for the rights of people who are gay and lesbian but complex attitudes toward transgender people. Associated Press writers Emily Swanson and Hannah Schoenbaum contributed to this report.

News Source : The Times and Democrat

Biden LGBTQ+ proposals White House Pride Month LGBTQ+ rights Poor air quality Environmental impact on events