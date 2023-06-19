President of Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Passes Away

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, President of Guru Nanak Gurdwara, has passed away

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who served as the President of Guru Nanak Gurdwara, has sadly died. His passing has left the community in mourning and many are remembering his contributions to the Gurdwara and the Sikh community at large. Hardeep Singh Nijjar will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Guru Nanak Gurdwara President Sikh community mourns Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s legacy Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s contributions to the Sikh community