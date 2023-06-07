Presidential campaign: “Key Highlights from 5 Things Podcast: Presidential Candidate Chris Christie and Merger of PGA and LIV”

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled Moms for Liberty and other so-called parents’ rights groups as extremist in its annual report. Moms for Liberty is a conservative grassroots group that started during the coronavirus pandemic and has since spread across the country. The group claims to have 40 chapters across the country and represent about 100,000 people. The SPLC is a research institution founded in the 1960s, well-known for its research into extremism and hate groups. However, it has faced criticism for being too quick to label certain groups, particularly conservative groups, as extremist. The SPLC report is a comprehensive 50-page report on hate and extremism, covering various aspects of extremism, including militia groups and alt-tech spaces online.

The SPLC found that in the months since the January 6th insurrection, militia groups or so-called militia groups have not been decimated but have melted back into the background. The SPLC report also highlighted the popularity of alternative tech sites catering to those groups that have been banned from mainstream social media platforms. The SPLC report is a good record of what was going on last year, particularly in the context of hate and extremism.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency over anti-LGBTQ laws passed around the country. The emergency declaration is the first in its more than 40-year history and comes after 75 anti-LGBTQ bills were signed into law in various states this year, more than doubling last year’s number, which was previously the worst year on record. Conservative lawmakers have focused their efforts on enacting laws banning drag queen performances, gender-affirming care, LGBTQ inclusive education, and more. A Florida judge blocked enforcement of the state’s ban on transgender affirming care, calling the rule an exercise in politics not good medicine. The move will allow parents who challenge the state to access medical care for their transgender children as the ban’s constitutionality is debated in court.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has officially joined the 2024 presidential race. He filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and announced the bid during a town hall in New Hampshire. Christie is trying to set himself apart from others in the GOP field, mainly by going after the party’s front-runner, former President Donald Trump. Christie called Trump’s actions an undermining of democracy, saying, “the only reason he undermined our democracy was because he was pissed.” It’s not yet clear which main issues Christie will campaign on heading into 2024.

Security experts say that Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter could leave the social media platform vulnerable ahead of the 2024 election. Musk has essentially gutted much of the operations and security elements of Twitter, partly by design, partly by the way he’s been running the organization. In the last couple of weeks, two more senior Twitter officials left, the latest in a string of departures that have raised concerns among security experts. Twitter has become a crucial platform for politicians, and the vulnerability of the platform could have serious implications for the upcoming elections.

