Presidential Election Petition Court Witnesses: What is the Number of Witnesses that Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu, and INEC Seek to Call in the Presidential Election Petition Court?

All parties involved in the petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja have disclosed the number of witnesses they plan to call. Peter Obi of the Labour Party intends to call 50 witnesses and requested seven weeks to present his case. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aims to call 100 witnesses for his petition. President-elect Bola Tinubu, his party, APC, and INEC have also disclosed the number of witnesses they plan to present.

In a hearing on Saturday, May 20, all parties at the Presidential Election Petition Court presented the number of witnesses they plan to call. Peter Obi of the Labour Party disclosed that he has 50 witnesses who will testify and give evidence to establish that the 2023 presidential election was rigged against him. Speaking through his lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN), Obi told the court he will need seven weeks to present his case due to some challenges he had in carrying out the forensic examinations of BVAS.

To challenge Obi’s petition, President-elect Bola Tinubu’s counsel, Rowland Otaru (SAN), said he would need nine days to present 21 witnesses, including expert witnesses who will defend Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. APC’s lawyer, Niyi Akintola, said the ruling party will present seven witnesses within nine days to defend Tinubu’s victory. However, the witnesses that will be subpoenaed to testify are not among the seven. INEC, through its lawyer Abubakar Mahmood (SAN), said it will present two witnesses and needs three days to present them.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he will call 100 witnesses for his petition against Tinubu’s victory. Lead counsel to Atiku, Chris Uche (SAN), said they would need only about three weeks to present their witnesses. President-elect Tinubu will call 39 witnesses to challenge Atiku’s petition. Tinubu’s legal team led by Wole Olanipekun said it would need “nine days” to prove its case against Atiku’s petition. The APC also said it will assemble 25 witnesses against Atiku’s petition, while INEC said it would call five witnesses against Atiku’s petitions.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has adjourned till Monday, May 22, for a report on the consolidation of modalities for the hearing of the petitions of the three remaining political parties. Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said Nigerians have accepted the outcome of the 2023 general polls and INEC deserves some accolades. He stated this on Sunday, May 7, at the inauguration of the chairmen and members of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). The Rivers state governor hailed the current crop of INEC leadership for conducting a fair election across the country.

In conclusion, the number of witnesses being called by the parties involved in the petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja shows the seriousness with which they are taking their cases. As the hearing continues, it remains to be seen how the evidence presented by these witnesses will influence the court’s decision. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for Nigeria’s political future, and all involved parties are determined to do their best to prove their cases.

