Press Conference in Washington DC with Attorney Ben Crump and Shanquella Robinson’s Family

Attorney Ben Crump & The Family of Shanquella Robinson Holds Press Conference in Washington DC

Introduction

In a move to seek justice for the death of Shanquella Robinson, a young woman who was killed by a stray bullet, Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Shanquella Robinson held a press conference in Washington DC on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Incident

Shanquella Robinson was a 25-year-old woman who was killed on August 1, 2021, while she was walking with her boyfriend in Southeast Washington DC. According to reports, a group of individuals started shooting at each other, and Shanquella was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.

The Press Conference

The press conference was held at the National Press Club in Washington DC and was attended by members of the media, activists, and supporters of the family. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Robinson family, spoke about the need for justice and accountability in cases like this.

During the press conference, the family of Shanquella Robinson also spoke about the impact that her death has had on their lives. They talked about how she was a kind and caring person who had a bright future ahead of her. They also expressed their frustration with the lack of progress in the investigation into her death.

The Call for Justice

Attorney Ben Crump called for justice for Shanquella Robinson and for an end to the gun violence that is plaguing communities across the country. He urged law enforcement officials to do everything in their power to find the individuals responsible for her death and bring them to justice.

The family of Shanquella Robinson also called for justice and accountability. They expressed their hope that the press conference would bring attention to their daughter’s case and help to move the investigation forward.

The Impact

The press conference was a powerful reminder of the toll that gun violence takes on communities across the country. It was also a call to action for law enforcement officials to do more to prevent these tragedies from happening.

The case of Shanquella Robinson is just one of many that Attorney Ben Crump has taken on in his fight for justice and accountability. His work has helped to shine a light on the systemic issues that contribute to these tragedies and has pushed for meaningful change.

Conclusion

The press conference held by Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Shanquella Robinson was a powerful call for justice and accountability. It was a reminder of the toll that gun violence takes on communities across the country and a call to action for law enforcement officials to do more to prevent these tragedies from happening. The family of Shanquella Robinson is still waiting for justice, but with the support of Attorney Ben Crump and others, they are determined to keep fighting for their daughter and for a safer future for all.

Ben Crump Shanquella Robinson Press conference Washington DC Civil rights attorney