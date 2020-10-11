Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi Death – Dead :Dumisane Lubisi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

“Prof Thuli Madonsela on Twitter: “Death does not have a Standard Operating Protocol.💔Heartbroken over the sudden passing of ⁦@City_Press⁩ Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi. We’ve lost another extraordinary talent. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other colleagues ”

Death does not have a Standard Operating Protocol.💔Heartbroken over the sudden passing of ⁦@City_Press⁩ Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi. We’ve lost another extraordinary talent. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other colleagues #RIPDumisaneLubisi pic.twitter.com/xX3Gs1gwxw — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 10, 2020

Tributes

Rest In Peace @DumisaneLubisi we will always cherish the years we spent together as brothers. We will miss your warm embrace, radiant smile and wisdom. It is indeed a sad day for us, your family especially your young kids, and colleagues @S_samaYende @SibusisoNkosi3 #RIPNxeshe pic.twitter.com/bP0ASvdBeW — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 10, 2020

City Press mourns the untimely death of our executive editor, Dumisane Lubisi. Our condolences go out to the Lubisi family, his colleagues and his friends. May your beautiful soul rest in peace.https://t.co/acUyovutjG pic.twitter.com/8P8HkBMO06 — City Press (@City_Press) October 10, 2020