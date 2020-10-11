Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi Death – Dead :Dumisane Lubisi Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.
“Prof Thuli Madonsela on Twitter: “Death does not have a Standard Operating Protocol.💔Heartbroken over the sudden passing of @City_Press Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi. We’ve lost another extraordinary talent. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other colleagues ”
Death does not have a Standard Operating Protocol.💔Heartbroken over the sudden passing of @City_Press Press Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi. We’ve lost another extraordinary talent. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and other colleagues #RIPDumisaneLubisi pic.twitter.com/xX3Gs1gwxw
— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 10, 2020
Tributes
Rest In Peace @DumisaneLubisi we will always cherish the years we spent together as brothers. We will miss your warm embrace, radiant smile and wisdom. It is indeed a sad day for us, your family especially your young kids, and colleagues @S_samaYende @SibusisoNkosi3 #RIPNxeshe pic.twitter.com/bP0ASvdBeW
— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 10, 2020
City Press mourns the untimely death of our executive editor, Dumisane Lubisi.
Our condolences go out to the Lubisi family, his colleagues and his friends.
May your beautiful soul rest in peace.https://t.co/acUyovutjG pic.twitter.com/8P8HkBMO06
— City Press (@City_Press) October 10, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.