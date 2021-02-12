Prestley Blake Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :S. Prestley Blake has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
S. Prestley Blake has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
S. Prestley Blake, who built a Massachusetts ice cream shop into the restaurant chain Friendly’s with his brother, sold it for a huge profit in the 1970s and decades later engineered a takeover threat to protest what he saw as mismanagement, has died https://t.co/kdlRq1p21j
— Dr. Joseph Frusci (@JFrusci) February 12, 2021
Dr. Joseph Frusci @JFrusci S. Prestley Blake, who built a Massachusetts ice cream shop into the restaurant chain Friendly’s with his brother, sold it for a huge profit in the 1970s and decades later engineered a takeover threat to protest what he saw as mismanagement, has died
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.