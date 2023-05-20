“Preston Center West shooting”: Police report shooting near Preston Center West; suspect flees and security guard dies

1. #PrestonCenterWestShooting
A security guard was fatally shot after confronting a suspect who was allegedly breaking into a vehicle near University Park, Dallas. The suspect fled in a gold Toyota Camry, according to police. The victim, who was not named, later died in hospital. The incident occurred just blocks away from University Park limits.
News Source : Isabella Volmert
