“Preston Center West shooting”: Police report shooting near Preston Center West; suspect flees and security guard dies

Posted on May 20, 2023

A security guard was fatally shot after confronting a suspect who was allegedly breaking into a vehicle near University Park, Dallas. The suspect fled in a gold Toyota Camry, according to police. The victim, who was not named, later died in hospital. The incident occurred just blocks away from University Park limits.

News Source : Isabella Volmert

