Substance use among anesthesia health-care personnel in Jordan. : Prevalence and pattern of substance use and misuse among anesthesia health-care personnel in Jordan.

This article discusses the prevalence and patterns of substance use and misuse among anesthesia healthcare personnel in Jordan, as well as the limited research on substance abuse among social workers and other healthcare professionals. It includes a review of literature on the topic, as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by telehealth in addressing addiction in healthcare professionals. The article suggests that telehealth may be an effective tool in providing addiction treatment and support for healthcare professionals, and emphasizes the importance of interprofessional telebehavioral health competencies in implementing telehealth services. The American Academy of Addiction Psychotherapy’s Telehealth Tip Sheet is recommended as a resource for primary care providers treating opioid use disorder via telehealth.

Read Full story : Technology-Assisted Therapies in Healthcare Professionals /

News Source : SpringerLink

Teletherapy Digital health interventions E-mental health Virtual counseling Telemedicine in mental health