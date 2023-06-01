“Preventing Medication Diversion”: Preventing Medication Errors and Diversion: A Global Crisis and Solution Pathway.

Reducing Medication Errors and Diversion with Accu-Chart®

Globally, medication errors and diversion have a significant economic impact, costing hospitals, medical insurers, and the world economy hundreds of billions USD annually.

In the United States alone, medication errors cause at least one death every day and injure approximately 1.3 million people, while the estimated impact on low- and middle-income countries is about twice as much.

There are multiple factors that contribute to the prevalence of these critical issues; however, a common underlying cause is a human error and the need to minimize manual processes while improving accuracy through barcode scanning and automated packaging and dispensing systems.

In fact, studies have shown that implementing an automated dispensing system with barcode verification results in an over 50% reduction rate in medication dispensing errors and medication diversion.

The importance of selecting the right partner when seeking solutions cannot be overstated. Implementing effective systems requires expertise and a provider who understands the unique challenges of the healthcare industry.

Accu-Chart®, a trusted name in the global healthcare industry for over 45 years, specializes in providing systems to reduce medication errors and diversion. Our approach encompasses a range of flexible solutions, starting from the pharmacy and extending throughout the facility.

Beginning with the implementation of unit-dose packaging and labelling of drugs with barcodes, we help healthcare providers enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

