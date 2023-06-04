“Price Caps”: The UK’s Inflation Issue Cannot Be Solved Through Price Caps on Groceries

Why Price Caps on Basic Food Items Are Not the Solution

The proposal by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to introduce price caps on basic food items like milk and bread to slow their price increases has received mixed reactions. While 71% of UK voters support price caps, according to a 2022 poll, economists are opposed to them, with 75% opposing even in emergency situations. The question then arises: why is there such a divide, and what are the downsides of price caps?

The UK government is reportedly considering a plan similar to what France did in the spring, where supermarkets were invited to voluntarily freeze or cut prices on selected items to the lowest level possible. However, voluntary price caps may not do much, and introducing price caps below current levels could lead to suppliers dropping out of the market and stop supplying, resulting in empty supermarket shelves. There are examples from other countries where price caps have led to shortages, such as Zimbabwe, Hungary, Berlin, and San Francisco.

So, what else could be done to bring food prices down? Representatives of the UK supermarkets suggest that instead of capping prices, the government should reduce bureaucratic requirements for the industry, such as border checks. However, a London School of Economics study estimates that tougher Brexit border controls since January 2021 increased food prices by 6%, which does not account for the entire food price increase of 19% within the last year. Nonetheless, this part of the price increases is a choice, and the UK could have avoided this problem by having a more liberal border policy. The EU has erected similar trade barriers against the UK, but the UK is being hit harder because it relies on the EU more for imports than the other way around.

Moreover, EU import border controls are scheduled to get even tougher by the end of 2023, which means that more EU suppliers are likely to stop UK deliveries or increase prices to offset the additional compliance costs. The UK government could avoid this by loosening its own border checks. Red tape extends beyond border checks and imports, and by reducing other regulations such as the ever-increasing financial reporting requirements imposed on UK companies, the government could help reduce prices.

Economists distinguish symptoms from causes, and border controls are one cause of high food prices, while higher energy costs and too few workers for the food industry are others. To lower food prices, the government could allow fruit pickers in from abroad and encourage inactive British workers back into the workplace. It could also speed up planning procedures for wind and solar energy generation to bring electricity prices for greenhouses down, although the benefits would take a while to feed through. These measures, along with loosening border checks for imports, would be a more effective response than price caps. Focusing on the symptoms is not the way to get the patient on the road to recovery.

In conclusion, price caps on basic food items are not the solution, as they can lead to shortages and empty supermarket shelves. Instead, the UK government should focus on reducing bureaucratic requirements for the industry, loosening border checks for imports, allowing in fruit pickers from abroad, bringing inactive British workers back into the workplace, and speeding up planning procedures for wind and solar energy generation. These measures would help lower food prices in the long run.

News Source : Brighton Journal

Source Link :Why Price caps on groceries are not the answer to the UK’s inflation problem/