“price control measures”: PM announces government measures to curb daily commodity prices

The Government’s Efforts to Control the Prices of Daily Commodities

The government of Bangladesh has been taking various steps to control the prices of daily commodities. These efforts have been successful in keeping the prices of daily necessities within the purchasing power of the people. The Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, recently highlighted the government’s activities in this regard while responding to a query by a Jatiya Party lawmaker in the national parliament.

Measures Taken by the Government

Sheikh Hasina pointed out that the government has implemented various measures to keep the economy alive and control the prices of commodities. One such measure is adjusting the prices of certain commodities, such as edible oil and sugar, to make them affordable for the common people. The government has also taken steps to ensure that the market is not dominated by a few big players who can manipulate prices.

Impact of Government’s Activities

The government’s efforts have had a positive impact on the lives of the people. The prices of essential commodities, such as rice, vegetables, and fish, have remained stable. This has helped to alleviate the burden on the common people who have to spend a significant portion of their income on these items. The government has also implemented several social safety net programs to provide assistance to the vulnerable sections of society.

Challenges Faced by the Government

Despite the government’s efforts, there are several challenges that it faces in controlling the prices of commodities. One of the biggest challenges is the global market forces that affect the prices of commodities. Another challenge is the hoarding of commodities by unscrupulous traders who create an artificial shortage to drive up prices. In addition, natural disasters and other unforeseen events can disrupt the supply chain and lead to a rise in prices.

The Way Forward

Given the challenges faced by the government, it is essential to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to control the prices of commodities. This strategy should include measures to increase production, improve supply chain efficiency, and regulate the market to prevent manipulation by unscrupulous actors. The government should also focus on promoting alternative sources of income for the poor and vulnerable sections of society so that they are not entirely dependent on the prices of commodities.

In conclusion, the government’s efforts to control the prices of daily commodities have been successful in keeping the prices within the purchasing power of the people. However, there are several challenges that the government faces in this regard. The government needs to adopt a comprehensive strategy to address these challenges and ensure that the prices of commodities remain stable in the long run.

