“Pride Month DC”: Celebrating Pride Month in and Around DC: A Guide

Pride Month is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events happening in the DC area to help you celebrate. From talent showcases to 5K races, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the events you won’t want to miss:

DC Black Pride

DC Black Pride offers several events throughout Memorial Day weekend, including a Talent Showcase, workshops and writer’s forums, cookouts, and parties. Check out the full schedule of events here.

Capital Pride Honors

Capital Pride’s week of celebrations begins with Capital Pride Honors, an awards ceremony honoring individuals and organizations who have advanced LGBTQ+ rights. Hosted at Penn Social, the event will feature games, entertainment, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres.

Loudoun Pride

Loudoun County’s Pride Festival at the Heritage Farm Museum will feature more than 100 businesses like local artisans and food vendors, plus a beer and wine garden. There will also be music, a magic show, games, and activities.

DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K

LGBTQ+ social, walking, and run club DC Front Runners will hold their 11th Annual Pride 5K beginning and ending inside the Congressional Cemetery. The race will include a live DJ, drag performances, beer from DC Brau, and more. Participants can contribute to DC Front Runners’ charity partners when registering.

RIOT! Capital Pride Official Opening Party

The RIOT! Capital Pride Official Opening Party at Echostage is a giant dance shindig with performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, local performers, and DJs.

Capital Pride Block Party

The Capital Pride Block Party will feature local DJs from noon to 3 PM, followed by local performers from 3 to 10 PM, with nonstop music before, during, and after the Capital Pride Parade. There will also be food vendors and two beverage gardens for attendees 21 and older.

Drag Brunch at King & Rye

Old Town’s King & Rye is hosting a drag brunch before the Capital Pride Parade begins in the afternoon. Tickets include a brunch menu entree and access to the juice bar, with the option to purchase champagne. Water taxis will be available from Old Town to the Wharf for those who want to park in Alexandria before the parade.

Capital Pride Parade

Watch floats and parade participants along the 1.5 mile route through Logan Circle and Dupont Circle as they celebrate the 2023 theme, “Peace, Love, Revolution.”

Electric Disco

This Capital Pride partner event includes two dance floors, a five-hour open bar, and glow gear for all attendees, plus a light, laser, and visual art dance party experience.

Pride on the Pier

Located on District Pier at the Wharf, Pride on the Pier will feature a DJ, dancing, and other entertainment on the Southwest waterfront. The celebration will culminate in a fireworks show at 9 PM.

Pride Festival

Over 300 exhibitors will set up booths along Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest for the day. There will also be three entertainment stages, both food vendors and food trucks, and three drink gardens.

Capital Pride Concert

Singer, actor, and Broadway performer Idina Menzel will headline the Capital Pride Concert this year. Menzel will join Debbie Gibson and Shanice, with additional performances from Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, and DJs Tracy Young and TWiN.

Arlington Pride Festival

The Arlington Pride Festival at Rosslyn Gateway Park will feature live entertainment, a DJ, vendors, photo stations, food and drinks, and a showcase by local artists.

No matter what you choose to do, make sure to show your support and have fun celebrating Pride Month!

