Possible rewrites:
- Rainbow crosswalk at Davis School taken down following Pride protest threat
- Davis School yields to Pride protest threat, erases rainbow crosswalk
- Davis School removes rainbow crosswalk amid controversy and Pride protest warning
- Pride activists prompt Davis School to remove rainbow crosswalk
- Rainbow crosswalk removed from Davis School in response to Pride protest challenge
- Davis School bows to pressure, erases rainbow crosswalk ahead of Pride protest today 2023.
A rainbow crosswalk created by students at an elementary school in Davis, California, to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month has been removed after complaints from a parent. The chalk paint crosswalk was removed by the city’s public works department on Friday. Although the city sponsors a Pride Festival event each June, creating rainbow crosswalks in designated intersections, painting on a city street or crosswalk is not allowed without prior approval. Threats of protests are expected at the Davis Pride event. Davis Joint Unified School District has not commented on the matter.
News Source : USA TOPNews.MEDIA
