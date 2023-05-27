“Pride protest threat” today : Pride Protest Looms as Davis School Removes Rainbow Crosswalk

Pride Protest Looms as Davis School Removes Rainbow Crosswalk today 2023.

A rainbow crosswalk created by students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Davis, California to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month has been removed following complaints from a parent of a former student. The chalk paint crosswalk was created as part of an art project. While the city sponsors a Pride festival each June, featuring rainbow crosswalks, painting on a city street or crosswalk is not allowed without prior approval. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said his department received multiple complaints about the Birch Lane crosswalk.

News Source : Rosalio Ahumada

