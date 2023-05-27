“Pride protest threat” today : Pride Protest Looms as Davis School Removes Rainbow Crosswalk

Pride Protest Looms as Davis School Removes Rainbow Crosswalk today 2023.
A rainbow crosswalk created by students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Davis, California to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month has been removed following complaints from a parent of a former student. The chalk paint crosswalk was created as part of an art project. While the city sponsors a Pride festival each June, featuring rainbow crosswalks, painting on a city street or crosswalk is not allowed without prior approval. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said his department received multiple complaints about the Birch Lane crosswalk.
Davis school rainbow crosswalk removed, threat of Pride protest
News Source : Rosalio Ahumada
