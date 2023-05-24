Wuhan Primary 1 student, victim : Primary 1 student dies after being hit by teacher’s car in Wuhan school compound

A teacher in his 20s from Wuhan, China hit and killed a Primary 1 student with his car within the school compound on Tuesday, according to reports. The child, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. The driver is assisting police with their enquiries. The Hanyang District Education Bureau has confirmed that the child was not a student in the teacher’s class. The child’s parents have questioned whether the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, but reports suggest he had not been drinking. The accident is under investigation.

Read Full story : Primary school student in China dies after being hit by teacher’s car on campus /

News Source : The Straits Times

Primary school student accident Teacher’s car accident Campus safety measures China school safety Traffic safety education for students