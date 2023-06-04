Primary suspect in Ludhiana triple murder case, Prem Chand, apprehended by Jalandhar rural police.

Prem Chand – Primary Suspect in Ludhiana Triple Murder Case Arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police : Primary suspect in Ludhiana triple murder case apprehended by Jalandhar rural police

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested the key suspect in the triple murder case that occurred in Noorpur Bet, Ludhiana, 15 days after the incident. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Prem Chand from Awankha village in Dinanagar tehsil of Gurdaspur district, was apprehended from Phillaur on Sunday. Chand confessed to not only committing the triple murder of a former assistant sub-inspector and his family in Ludhiana but also killing a woman in Dinanagar. The motive behind the Ludhiana murder was robbery. The accused had bludgeoned the victims while they were asleep and stolen three licensed weapons, cash, and jewelry. The Ludhiana police have been informed about the arrest, and further investigation will be conducted. The accused was found residing at his sister’s secluded house in Phillaur and would seek shelter there after committing crimes.

News Source : The Indian Express

