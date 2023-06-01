Primates and common diseases: Exploring Primate Research Provides Insight into Origins of Common Illnesses | Health

Studying Fossilized Remains of Ancestors Helps Identify Millions of Mutations Behind Modern Human Diseases

Introduction Scientists have identified millions of mutations behind modern human diseases by studying the fossilized remains of our primitive ancestors. By mapping the DNA of over 800 individuals from 233 primate species, almost half of which still exist on Earth, the number of completed genomes has increased fourfold, providing new information about diversity. This study provides valuable insights into human evolutionary studies, understanding the human genome, and the bases of human diseases, including their future conservation.

The Causes of Many Common Diseases are Unknown Currently, the causes of many common diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are unknown, due either to the lack of genetic information or the large number of factors involved. Some are thought to originate when a set of genetic variations or mutations with a ‘mild’ effect act together to cause a disease like diabetes or cancer. These are DNA changes that result in different amino acids being encoded at a particular position in resulting proteins.

The Use of PrimateAI-3D An international team of scientists used a deep learning algorithm called PrimateAI-3D developed by Illumina, San Diego, the world’s leading company in DNA sequencing. It is a kind of chatbot that uses genome sequences instead of human language. The project reported in the journal Science is the most complete catalog of primate genomic information produced to date, containing information on species from Asia, America, Africa, and Madagascar.

The Genetics of Primates Do Not Always Match Their Taxonomy The studies have indicated that the genetics of primates does not always match their taxonomy. The scientists found several cases in which relationships among primate species are best described as complex and network-like rather than simple branching trees. The findings shed fresh light on the evolution of baboons, a large and diverse group of monkeys. They show there have been several episodes of hybridization and gene flow among species that were not previously recognized. For instance, yellow baboons from western Tanzania are the first known non-human primates to have received genetic input from three different lineages.

Baboons are a Good Model for the Evolution of Humans The findings also show that baboons are a good model for the evolution of humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans. Early modern humans bred with Neanderthals and Denisovans in a ‘Lord of the Rings’-style world of inter-species sex. All three species shared the planet 50,000 years ago.

Identification of Mutations Unique to Humans The catalog has also halved the number of genomic innovations that were believed to be exclusively human. It facilitates the identification of mutations that are not shared with primates that may be unique to humans.

Conclusion The study of millions of mutations behind modern human diseases by studying the fossilized remains of our primitive ancestors provides valuable insights into human evolutionary studies. It helps to better understand the human genome and the bases of our singularity, including the bases of human diseases and their future conservation. The catalog also provides clues as to which species are in most dire need of conservation efforts and could help identify the most effective strategies to preserve them.

News Source : Northwest Signal

Source Link :Studying primates sheds light on causes of common diseases | Health/