Christian Brueckner – prime suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance : Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case, Christian Brueckner, implicated in letters released.

Letters written by Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, have been released, revealing details about his involvement. According to a letter obtained by the Daily Mail, Brueckner told a friend that Madeleine “didn’t scream”. The friend then became a police informant. In the letters, Brueckner also complained about life in prison and the investigation by police into his possible involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. Brueckner has been serving a seven-year sentence for raping a 73-year-old woman in Portugal in 2005. German authorities last year formally identified Brueckner as an official suspect in the case.

Read Full story : Madeleine McCann ‘didn’t scream’, German suspect Christian Brueckner told friend /

News Source : Dominique Tassell

Madeleine McCann German suspect Christian Brueckner Didn’t scream Friend of Christian Brueckner Suspect in Madeleine McCann case