Prince Arthur, 34, passes away.

At the age of 34, Prince Arthur has passed away.

The Royal Family will observe a two-day private mourning period.

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Prince Arthur, who has left us at the young age of 34. This is a tragic loss for the Royal Family and the nation as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Prince Arthur during this difficult time.

The Royal Family has announced that they will be mourning privately for a period of 2 days. During this time, they will be remembering Prince Arthur’s life and accomplishments while also coming to terms with their loss. It is a time for reflection, prayer, and the sharing of fond memories.

Prince Arthur was known for his kindness, generosity, and his unwavering commitment to his country. He was a dedicated member of the Royal Family, always taking time to participate in charity events, meet with members of the public, and support various causes. His loss will be felt deeply by all those who knew him and worked alongside him.

As the nation acknowledges the passing of Prince Arthur, we reflect on the many contributions he made during his short life. He represented the very best of what it means to be a member of the Royal Family – gracious, compassionate, and giving. His legacy will live on as a reminder of the good that can be achieved through selflessness and service to others.

In the days and weeks to come, the Royal Family will undoubtedly receive an outpouring of support and condolences from people around the world. It is our hope that this outpouring of love and sympathy will bring some measure of comfort to the family as they navigate this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Prince Arthur. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

Source : @CharlotteCCross



Prince Arthur has died at the age of 34. The Royal Family will be mourning privately for a period of 2 days. pic.twitter.com/uzWhzeB8DS — Her Majesty Queen Charlotte (@CharlotteCCross) March 25, 2023