Prince Harry court case: Prince Harry’s Landmark Court Case: A Comprehensive Guide

Prince Harry’s Historic Court Case Against Mirror Group Newspapers: Everything You Need to Know

It’s been over 130 years since a senior royal took the stand in a court case, but that is set to change as Prince Harry prepares to testify in his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for damages over claims of unlawful information gathering, such as hacking into sources’ voicemails. MGN denies the allegations, and the two sides are set to face off in civil court in what could be a landmark case with far-reaching implications.

The Lawsuit

Prince Harry, along with three other claimants, is alleging that journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers between 1991 and 2011 used a voicemail hacking trick to illegally obtain stories about them. The four cases were chosen by the trial judge to help the court set the level of damages MGN should pay if the claimants win. If Harry’s side wins the case, the damages could set a benchmark for any future comparable wrongdoing, and if the damages are significant, then publishers may feel a chilling effect.

The Voicemail Hacking Trick

In the 90s, journalists discovered a voicemail hacking trick that allowed them to access anyone’s voicemails, so long as they had their phone number, and use this stolen information to write stories. Prince Harry and his co-claimants are alleging that MGN used this trick to illegally obtain stories about them, but MGN denies the allegations, claiming they’re untrue and that some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit. MGN also defended some of its reporting by alleging a “public interest”, or claiming published information was “limited and banal”.

The War Against Alleged Privacy Intrusion by the Media

This court case marks the latest battle in Prince Harry’s war against alleged privacy intrusion by the media, a war he’s been fighting since the death of his mother in 1997. Harry’s appearance in court is the first time a senior royal has appeared as a witness in over a century, with the last being Prince Edward VII in 1891 for his involvement in a dodgy card game. The most recent royal to appear in court in another capacity was Princess Anne, who made an appearance at Slough Magistrates’ Court in 2002 to plead guilty after her dogs bit two children.

What to Expect When Harry Takes the Stand

Prince Harry is set to take the stand on Tuesday, June 6, and face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers, as well as his own. This is not like taking questions from Oprah Winfrey in a celebrity interview. It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine his credibility. Harry could face questions on any number of topics, from his past relationships, his wife Meghan, to his late mother Princess Diana or the contents of his bombshell memoir, Spare. His memoir may even be turned against him, as contents on his sex life, drug use, and past relationships may be questioned.

One of Harry’s past relationships is being used as evidence of the phone hacking and media intrusion. In a witness statement submitted last month, Harry’s lawyers alleged that media intrusion contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off between 2004 and 2010. The witness statement said the intrusion “caused great challenges” in their relationship, and led Davy to decide that “a Royal life was not for her”. It also accused MGN of targeting her voicemail between 2007 and 2009.

Conclusion

Prince Harry’s historic court case against Mirror Group Newspapers could change the tide of British media as we know it. From key trial dates to explosive evidence under the microscope, this case is set to be Harry’s biggest battle yet. If Harry’s side wins the case, the damages could set a benchmark for any future comparable wrongdoing, and publishers may feel a chilling effect. The reception to the Duke’s appearance in court, as well as the outcome of the trial, may actually change the face of British media.

Prince Harry’s privacy rights British media and privacy laws Meghan Markle and paparazzi harassment Royal family and media scrutiny Harry and Meghan’s legal battles

News Source : Maddy Mussen

