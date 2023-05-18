“Prince Harry off the rails”: Paul Burrell opines that Prince Harry has deviated from the right path.

1. #PrinceHarry

In order to watch this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video. Paul Burrell, who worked as Princess Diana’s butler for a decade until her death, has criticized Prince Harry once again, stating that he has “gone off the rails” and expressing his wish for comparisons to Princess Diana to stop. Burrell has been highly vocal in the past about his disapproval of Harry’s recent decision-making. He made these comments after reports emerged that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase by paparazzi after attending an awards ceremony in New York City. Burrell appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the incident, calling it a “celebrity storm in a teacup” and stating that Harry had “gone off the rails.” He urged the couple to pay for their own security as non-working royals and to stop creating drama. Earlier this year, Burrell caused controversy by branding Harry a “hypocrite.”

