Prince Markie Dee death Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The last of the Fat Boys, Prince Markie Dee has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Prince Markie Dee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
I just learned that Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys has died of congestive heart failure. He was only 52.
drstacylspencer The last of the Fat Boys has died at the age of 52. Lord time ain’t long. I remember wearing my highlighter Pink Fat Boys T-shirt to my first concert with Fat Boys, LL Cool J, and New Edition. Rest in Power!
Tributes
Sherrell McDaniel Jenkins
I remember the day they were at Video Soul Donnie. That’s when you were in Alexandria. I got their autographs.
Andre Levisy
Didn’t he just replace Biz Markie on Sirrus FM channel 43 (from 1pm-4pm) due to Biz suffering a stroke?
Violet Simmons
I’m still in shock I love their music n movies Rest in paradise Prince markie dee
Annette Richard
Condolences, love the Fat Boys, love their Unsung episode. Condolences to the family.
Linda Goldsmith
My Condolences to his Family another Legend gone but never forgotten, RIP Mark
Silvia Guevara
PRAYERS FOR ALL THE FAMILY FRIENDS NEYBOORS JUST CAME BACK TO JESUCHRIST IT’S ECENTIAL FOR ALL THE ETERNITY LIFE AROUND ABOUT AMEN
Yolanda Terrell
It’s being reported that his birthday is tomorrow 2/19. Sleep in Heavenly peace with Buffy, Prince Markie Dee
