Prince Markie Dee death Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The last of the Fat Boys, Prince Markie Dee has Died .

I just learned that Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys has died of congestive heart failure. He was only 52.

Sherrell McDaniel Jenkins

I remember the day they were at Video Soul Donnie. That’s when you were in Alexandria. I got their autographs.

Andre Levisy

Didn’t he just replace Biz Markie on Sirrus FM channel 43 (from 1pm-4pm) due to Biz suffering a stroke?

Violet Simmons

I’m still in shock I love their music n movies Rest in paradise Prince markie dee

Annette Richard

Condolences, love the Fat Boys, love their Unsung episode. Condolences to the family.

Linda Goldsmith

My Condolences to his Family another Legend gone but never forgotten, RIP Mark

Silvia Guevara

PRAYERS FOR ALL THE FAMILY FRIENDS NEYBOORS JUST CAME BACK TO JESUCHRIST IT’S ECENTIAL FOR ALL THE ETERNITY LIFE AROUND ABOUT AMEN

Yolanda Terrell

It’s being reported that his birthday is tomorrow 2/19. Sleep in Heavenly peace with Buffy, Prince Markie Dee

They were…

