Prince McJunkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Prince McJunkins has Died.

Shocker football quarterback legend Prince McJunkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Shocker football quarterback legend Prince McJunkins has died

Prince McJunkins a former quarterback in the CFL passed away at the age of 60. No quarterback in NCAA history before McJunkins – who played at Wichita State for coach Willie Jeffries from 1979-82 – rushed for more than 2,000 yards and passed for more than 4,000 during their career. With 2,047 rushing yards and 4,544 through the air, McJunkins accomplished the feat and pioneered a multi-dimensional style that is more prevalent in college football today.
McJunkins became more adept each season at running Jeffries’ option offense, and in turn, became a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Muskogee, Okla., native earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year honors in 1979 and was the MVC’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1981 and ’82. His 6,591 yards of total offense at the end of his career were Wichita State and MVC records. Because of his smaller size he was not projected to play quarterback in the National Football League. McJunkins played two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Rough Riders. Condolences to his family and friends and may he Rest in Peace.
