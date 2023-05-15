“Prince William net worth 2023”: What Is Prince William’s Projected Net Worth in 2023?

Prince William’s Net Worth in 2023 Reaches $100 Million

Prince William, a member of the British royal family, has a net worth of $100 million in 2023, as estimated by reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. Born on June 21, 1982, in London, England, Prince William attended private schools before studying at Eton College and obtaining his Master of Arts degree from the University of St. Andrews.

Prince William’s Military Career

Prince William also underwent military duties, training with the British Army in Belize and completing his pilot training at the Royal Air Force College. He served in the Blues and Royals unit, the HMS Iron Duke, and the RAF Search and Rescue Force. While serving in the Royal Air Force, Prince William received an annual salary of $73,000.

Inheritance and Trust Funds

Before becoming the Prince of Wales, Prince William had a net worth of $30 million, most of which came from the trust fund initiated by his mother, Princess Diana. Princess Diana initiated a trust fund that would benefit both her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, once they reached 25 years old. By the time the brothers turned 30, both had accumulated at least $20 million apiece.

Aside from their mother’s passing, Prince William and Harry also earned inheritance from the passing of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The Queen Mother decided to leave some inheritance for her great-grandchildren, which amounted to as much as $17.9 million.

The Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William became in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a real estate portfolio that has over 133,000 acres of land in the United Kingdom. The value of the land the portfolio owns is valued at a whopping $1.3 billion. Given that Prince William is a royal heir next in line to the throne, he ultimately benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall that is designed to finance the royal heir. With the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William should receive at least $20 million or as much as $30 million on an annual basis.

In addition to this, the Duchy of Cornwall is also considered as a “crown body”. As a result, the income generated by the real estate portfolio is non-taxable. Nevertheless, since 1991, Prince William has taken the initiative to pay taxes, 25% when he got married before increasing it to the standard rate two years later.

Prince William’s Career

Prior to his father becoming the King of the United Kingdom, Prince William also had a career of his own. In 2015, Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Based on a report by CNBC, Prince William was paid $62,000 per year. However, the now Prince of Wales decided to give his income to charity, while enjoying his work.

Now that Prince William’s father has been crowned as King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Prince of Wales is now the next in line for the throne.

Conclusion

With his net worth reaching $100 million in 2023, Prince William has accumulated wealth from various sources, including inheritance, trust funds, and his position as the head of the Duchy of Cornwall. Despite his wealth and royal status, Prince William has also pursued his own career and charitable endeavors, showcasing his dedication to serving others.

News Source : Spencer See

Source Link :Prince William’s net worth in 2023/