“Prince William shooting death” today : Prince William shooting claims the life of a 25-year-old man

Prince William shooting claims life of 25-year-old man today 2023.

A man has died in Virginia after being shot during a dispute over an ongoing issue, according to Prince William County Police Department. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the Woodbridge area and found 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but later died. The other man involved in the altercation is said to have fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William Police.

News Source : Will Gonzalez

