Principal of The Team Real Estate Advisors in Boston, Brian Long, Passes Away.

Brian Long Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Long, Principal of The Team Real Estate Advisors located in Boston, MA. Brian had a profound impact on the real estate industry and his clients, colleagues, and friends alike.

The news of his sudden death has left many in shock and disbelief. Brian was a respected leader and mentor in the industry, known for his unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of service and expertise to his clients.

The Team Real Estate Advisors will greatly miss Brian’s passion, dedication, and leadership. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Brian Long. You will be deeply missed.

