Prior to Covid, causes of death were commonly disclosed in obituaries and press releases.

Before COVID-19: Cause of Death Reported in Obituaries and Press Releases

In the pre-COVID era, the cause of death was typically known and disclosed in obituaries and press releases. When someone passed away, their loved ones would often provide this information to funeral homes and other relevant parties, who would then include it in public announcements.

This practice was considered standard and provided a level of transparency and closure for those who were impacted by the loss. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we approach and report on death has drastically changed. As the virus spread rapidly and caused many fatalities, it became difficult and, in some cases, impossible to determine the exact cause of death.

As a result, many obituaries and press releases simply stated that the individual passed away due to COVID-19 or related complications. While this approach is understandable given the circumstances, it has also made it more challenging to fully understand the impact of the pandemic on our communities and society as a whole.

