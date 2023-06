We Need Food, Not Tobacco | Dr. Sandeep Jasuja | World No Tobacco Day 2023

We Need Food, Not Tobacco

On World No Tobacco Day 2023, let us remember that our bodies need nourishment, not harmful substances. As a medical professional, I urge everyone to prioritize their health and well-being by choosing to consume healthy foods instead of tobacco.





Tobacco-free living Healthy eating habits Public health advocacy Smoking cessation programs Wellness education