Priscilla Jana Death – Dead : Priscilla Jana Obituary : Human Rights lawyer Passed Away .

Human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana has passed away

Wow, human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana has passed away. Not only did she represent the Mandela's, she was also Solomon Mahlangu's lawyer and mobilized international support against his execution which unfortunately happened on 6 April 1979. 📸: Peter Magubane pic.twitter.com/Q206BxTIyo

Bafana Khumalo

Sad 2learn of the passing on of Priscilla Jana, a human rights lawyer with an extinguished record.She defended many activists during the difficult times of the apartheid era. She was a brave advocate for justice & HR. Condolences to her family & loves ones. Hamba kahle. MHSRIP

@FrontAzania

Priscilla Jana was a lawyer who was more identifiable as Messiah of freedom fighters who faced persecution from the racist apartheid oligarchy in the early 1980s. She was instructing attorney in every “terrorism trial” we read about in Black newspapers hence her iconic status.

Colm O'Gorman

Very sorry to hear this. Priscilla Jana was a phenomenal champion for human rights, an MP in the first post-apartheid Parliament and South Africa’s Ambassador to Ireland for many years. She loved Ireland, and was a wonderful, wonderful woman. Condolences to all who loved her.

Luzukō @Luzukokoti

We say rest now Ma Priscilla Jana. You have fought a good fight. You are a true liberation stalwart and a fearless activist of our country. To us you were more than a lawyer, you represented us all in our encounters with injustices of apartheid. Thank you for your sacrifice.