Priscilla Jana Death – Dead :Priscilla Jana Obituary : Legendary Human Rights Activist Passed Away.

By | October 11, 2020
Priscilla Jana has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Kathrada Foundation on Twitter: “The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation received the sad news of the passing of legendary human rights activist Priscilla Jana. Our condolences to the family, comrades and friends of the late Priscilla Jana. Lala ngokuthula”

Tributes 

Jason Brickhill wrote
What a courageous, inspiring woman – an inspiration to all lawyers, and to all South Africans. Rest in power, Priscilla Jana.

Barney Mthombothi @mthombothi wrote 

When struggle lawyer Shun Chetty was forced into exile in 1979, Priscilla Jana picked up the baton, providing critical support and solace to many activists during dark times #RIPPriscillaJana

Elinor Sisulu wrote 
Priscilla Jana was a devoted mother to her daughter Albertina, named after MaSisulu. Deepest condolences to Tina and the entire family on the loss of an extraordinary woman who will be ever remembered.
Elinor Sisulu @ElinorSisulu wrote 

Priscilla Jana was a great lawyer, a fierce activist, a generous host and an absolutely brilliant cook. A meal at Priscilla’s house was something to remember. She loved feeding people.

Oliver T. Mhuriro wrote 
“My entire adult life was dedicated to dismantling the apartheid system and attempting to replace it with something wholesome and good for all South Africans. I cannot regret one minute of it.” Autobiography: Fighting for Mandela (2016) #PriscillaJana

