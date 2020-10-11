Priscilla Jana Death – Dead :Priscilla Jana Obituary : Legendary Human Rights Activist Passed Away.

Priscilla Jana has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Kathrada Foundation on Twitter: “The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation received the sad news of the passing of legendary human rights activist Priscilla Jana. Our condolences to the family, comrades and friends of the late Priscilla Jana. Lala ngokuthula”

Tributes

Priscilla Jana defended our family members and she arranged our visits to family members in prison and detention. She was a lawyer and social worker rolled in one. — Elinor Sisulu (@ElinorSisulu) October 11, 2020

Jason Brickhill wrote

What a courageous, inspiring woman – an inspiration to all lawyers, and to all South Africans. Rest in power, Priscilla Jana. Barney Mthombothi @mthombothi wrote When struggle lawyer Shun Chetty was forced into exile in 1979, Priscilla Jana picked up the baton, providing critical support and solace to many activists during dark times #RIPPriscillaJana Elinor Sisulu wrote

Priscilla Jana was a devoted mother to her daughter Albertina, named after MaSisulu. Deepest condolences to Tina and the entire family on the loss of an extraordinary woman who will be ever remembered.

Show this thread Elinor Sisulu @ElinorSisulu wrote Priscilla Jana was a great lawyer, a fierce activist, a generous host and an absolutely brilliant cook. A meal at Priscilla’s house was something to remember. She loved feeding people. Oliver T. Mhuriro wrote

“My entire adult life was dedicated to dismantling the apartheid system and attempting to replace it with something wholesome and good for all South Africans. I cannot regret one minute of it.” Autobiography: Fighting for Mandela (2016) #PriscillaJana

South Africa has lost a “giant’ with the death of South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) deputy chairperson Devikarani Priscilla Sewpal Jana on Saturday, the SAHRC said in paying tribute to the anti-apartheid struggle lawyer.https://t.co/HgK4YyMYLa — Sunday Tribune 🗞 (@SundayTribuneSA) October 11, 2020