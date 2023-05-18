“Prison Guard Missing for 40 Years” today : Identified: Human Remains Found in Lake Ontario Belong to Prison Guard Missing for 40 Years

1. #LakeOntarioMysterySolved

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified human remains discovered in Lake Ontario, west of Kingston, as David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared in 1983. Police divers found the remains in January, while searching for a vehicle that had entered the water. Hannah was 36 years old when he disappeared, having left his home in Amherstview to go to work at nearby Millhaven Institution. He was reported missing two weeks later, and an investigation was launched. In 2011, police offered a reward of $50,000 for information about Hannah’s case, as they suspected he had been murdered.

The police are still investigating the cause of Hannah’s death, with the chief coroner’s office and the Centre of Forensic Sciences also involved in the case. Police dive teams recovered the vehicle containing Hannah’s remains, and anyone with information about his disappearance or death is asked to contact the OPP. The identification of the remains after over 40 years has brought closure to Hannah’s family, but the investigation into his death continues.

