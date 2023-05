Cellmate identified as suspect in homicide ruling of Maryland prison inmate’s death. today 2023.

Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, aged 27, was found dead in his cell at Jessup Correctional Institution on Saturday. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

Read Full story : Death of Md. prison inmate ruled homicide; cellmate identified as suspect /

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Maryland prison homicide Inmate death investigation Cellmate suspect identified Prison violence prevention Criminal justice reform