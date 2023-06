Convicted Murderer Dies in Prison

June 19, 2023 | News 19 at 5 p.m.

A convicted murderer has died in prison, according to officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was serving a life sentence for the killing of a local business owner in 2010. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Prison Deaths Criminal Justice System Incarceration Criminal Rehabilitation Capital Punishment