“Prisoner dies in custody, family seeks answers. #nomoredeathsincustody”

If you have been imprisoned or know someone who has died while in custody, we urge you to complete the form and partake in this movement!

REGISTER NOW:

#nomoredeathsincustody #incarceratedlivesmatter #endthesilence #onpoli

The organization, incarcerated_voters_ON, is calling on individuals who have been incarcerated or have lost loved ones due to incarceration to fill out a registration form and get involved in their advocacy efforts. The hashtag campaign, #nomoredeathsincustody, #incarceratedlivesmatter, #endthesilence, and #onpoli are being used to amplify their message.

Despite the fact that Canada abolished the death penalty in 1976, the number of deaths in custody remains an urgent and pressing issue. Individuals who are incarcerated are vulnerable and have limited access to essential resources, including healthcare, mental health support, and legal representation. This vulnerability can lead to a higher risk of death, as well as preventable illnesses and injuries. The purpose of this campaign is to advocate for an end to these issues and to demand better treatment for those who are incarcerated.

By raising awareness and engaging with individuals directly affected by incarceration, incarcerated_voters_ON hopes to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who are incarcerated and their families. Through their registration form, the organization is working to build a network of advocates who can help bring attention to issues related to incarceration and make positive changes in the criminal justice system.

Overall, the call to action from incarcerated_voters_ON is an important reminder that the issue of incarceration is one that impacts not just individuals who are incarcerated, but their families and loved ones as well. By coming together and taking action, we can help ensure that incarcerated individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and that their basic human rights are protected.

Source : @incarcerated_ON

If you are someone who has been incarcerated, or a family/loved one of someone who has passed away while incarcerated, please fill out the form, and get involved!

REGISTRATION HERE: https://t.co/Ws8pCuWeCJ#nomoredeathsincustody #incarceratedlivesmatter #endthesilence #onpoli pic.twitter.com/453gij7XYO — incarcerated_voters_ON (@incarcerated_ON) April 3, 2023

If you are someone who has been incarcerated, or a family/loved one of someone who has passed away while incarcerated, please fill out the form, and get involved!

REGISTRATION HERE: https://t.co/Ws8pCuWeCJ#nomoredeathsincustody #incarceratedlivesmatter #endthesilence #onpoli pic.twitter.com/453gij7XYO — incarcerated_voters_ON (@incarcerated_ON) April 3, 2023