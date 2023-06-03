Privacy Settlement: A Guide to Claiming Your Portion of Facebook’s $725 Million Privacy Settlement

What You Need to Know About the Facebook Settlement

If you’re among the estimated 190 million Facebook users in the US, you may have heard that you’re eligible for part of a massive $725 million settlement.

What Happened?

In 2018, Facebook was accused of improperly sharing members’ personal information with outside organizations, including Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. It’s believed info associated with as many as 87 million Facebook users was shared.

The Settlement

After years of legal maneuvering, Meta finally agreed to settle a subsequent class action lawsuit in December 2022. Eligible Facebook users are now filing claims for a portion of the settlement.

Eligibility

Anyone who lived in the US and used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is considered eligible for the class settlement.

Filing a Claim

You must submit a valid claim online or mail in a completed print form by Aug. 25, 2023. All claims must be submitted or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. PT.

Payment Amount

The amount of money each individual will receive depends on how long they had a Facebook account and how many total valid claims are submitted. Class members can choose to have their funds distributed by direct deposit, Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or prepaid Mastercard.

When Will I Receive My Money?

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023. Any distribution would happen after that, though the process could be delayed by appeals. If you want to retain your right to pursue litigation against Meta separately, you must request to opt out of the settlement by July 26, 2023.

Conclusion

If you’re eligible for the Facebook settlement, it’s important to file a claim by the deadline. Keep in mind that the amount of money you receive will depend on various factors, and any distribution may be delayed by appeals. As always, it’s important to be vigilant about how your personal information is being used and shared online.

News Source : Dan Avery

Source Link :Facebook’s $725 Million Privacy Settlement: How to Get Your Share of the Money/