“Private Primary One classes Hong Kong banned” today : Hong Kong Primary School Prohibited from Conducting Private Primary One Classes to Ensure School’s Survival

Hong Kong Primary School Prohibited from Conducting Private Primary One Courses to Preserve School Resources today 2023.

Former students of Po Yan Oblate Primary School in Wong Tai Sin are attempting to raise money to save the school from closure, but their plans have been blocked by education officials. The school is facing closure due to low enrolment numbers, which the former students believe is due to a lack of marketing and outreach efforts.

News Source : South China Morning Post

