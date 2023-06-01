Privileged Crowdfunding: The most privileged are the primary beneficiaries of crowdfunding.

Former US Marine Daniel Penny was recently charged with second-degree manslaughter for choking 30-year-old Black man Jordan Neely on a New York subway train. Penny’s legal expenses were covered by a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo, which raised over $2.8 million from 57,000 donations. While some people on the left have expressed concern about the success of this fundraiser, it’s not necessarily wrong for GiveSendGo to host it. However, the larger issue is the highly inequitable nature of crowdfunding itself.

Penny’s fundraiser was likely created on GiveSendGo because GoFundMe has a policy against allowing fundraisers for the legal defense of people accused of violent crimes. GiveSendGo has become a home for right-wing legal causes, including legal defense funds for Kyle Rittenhouse, police officers accused of homicide, Jan. 6 rioters, Canada’s so-called Freedom Convoy activists, and most recently, Penny. These fundraisers have been incredibly successful, raising hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

While legal defense and due process in the courts are a basic civil right, crowdfunding is a wildly unfair way of securing this and other rights. Penny’s fundraiser was initiated by his legal team even before charges were laid against him. He has benefited from the politicization of his actions and wide support on the political right. As a result, Penny will have the finest legal defense money can buy, likely with ample money left over. However, this isn’t the case for the vast majority of people accused of crimes, violent or otherwise, who are equally deserving of effective legal counsel.

Crowdfunding isn’t a fair means for people accused of violent crimes to pay for their legal defense. For every Daniel Penny or Kyle Rittenhouse, there are thousands of campaigns that get little or no public support. Crowdfunding operates largely as a popularity contest, distributing help in deeply inequitable ways. People with more privileged networks can expect better outcomes than people in positions of greater relative need.

In the United States and most other democracies, all people in principle have access to public defenders, and their basic right to legal due process is secured in this way. However, the reality is that public defenders are often under-resourced, overburdened, and struggle to provide their clients with effective counsel even with their best efforts. That means a defendant with a multi-million-dollar legal fund is in a wildly different position than the much larger mass of people navigating public defender systems.

Helping people secure due process in the courts is a noble goal, as are crowdfunding campaigns that help pay for medical care, housing, and education. The problem is that crowdfunding operates largely as a popularity contest, distributing help in deeply inequitable ways. Leaving it up to the public to pick who should have access to basic rights leads to deeply unfair outcomes. If people on the left and right agree that a legal defense is something everyone deserves, then we should also agree that crowdfunding isn’t the way to secure this right.

