“Prize-winning scones recipe”: Creating Award-Winning Scones with CWA’s Recipe

The Morning Show is a popular talk show that covers a wide range of topics, including food and cooking. The show features some of the best chefs and cooks, who share their recipes, tips, and tricks with the viewers. If you’re looking for some inspiration in the kitchen, you should definitely check out The Morning Show. Here are some of the best recipes you can find on the show:

1. Spicy Chicken Wings

If you’re a fan of spicy food, you’ll love this recipe for spicy chicken wings. The recipe is easy to follow, and you can adjust the level of heat to your liking. To make the wings, you’ll need:

2 lbs chicken wings

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix together the hot sauce, melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Dip each chicken wing into the sauce, making sure it’s fully coated. Place the wings on the baking sheet and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until they’re crispy and golden brown. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

2. Quinoa Salad

This recipe for quinoa salad is healthy, filling, and delicious. It’s perfect for lunch or dinner, and you can customize it with your favorite veggies and dressing. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse the quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer. In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the quinoa and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Fluff the quinoa with a fork and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, parsley, mint, and cilantro. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

3. Chocolate Chip Cookies

No list of recipes is complete without a classic dessert, and these chocolate chip cookies are a must-try. They’re soft, chewy, and packed with chocolate chips. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, mixing until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Drop the dough by tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Watch The Morning Show for More Recipes

These are just a few of the many delicious recipes you can find on The Morning Show. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced cook, you’ll find something to inspire you. So tune in to the show, get the recipe, and start cooking!

