Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle, Bob Brown, passes away at 81 years old.

Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame Offensive Tackle, Dies at 81

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown has passed away at the age of 81. Brown was a dominant offensive tackle during his playing days and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

During his career, Brown played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Off the field, Brown was known for his activism and advocacy for civil rights. He was a vocal supporter of Muhammad Ali and was involved in the Olympic Project for Human Rights.

Brown’s impact on the game of football and society as a whole will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Bob Brown.

