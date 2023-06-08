Pro Wrestling Icon and Hall of Famer, Iron Sheik, Passes Away at 81

Iron Sheik, Pro Wrestling Legend and Hall of Famer, Passes Away at 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures as Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The former wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was a household name in the 1980s and is perhaps best remembered for his fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan.

Iron Sheik was born in Iran in 1942 and competed in amateur wrestling before making the transition to professional wrestling in 1972. He joined the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in 1979 and quickly became one of the company’s top villains.

Throughout his career, Iron Sheik won numerous championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He continued to make occasional appearances on the wrestling circuit in his later years and remained a beloved figure among fans.

Iron Sheik will be remembered for his larger-than-life persona, his signature move, the Camel Clutch, and his memorable catchphrase, “Iran number one!” He will be greatly missed by wrestling fans around the world.

