Probable Drowning: Susan Mezzenga’s Obituary after being Discovered Dead in Cross Lake

Susan Mezzenga Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Mezzenga. Susan was found dead in Cross Lake on Monday, and it is believed that she likely drowned.

Susan was a beloved member of the community, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her infectious smile and positive attitude brought joy to everyone around her.

Susan was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. She leaves behind her husband, two children, and a large extended family who loved her dearly. Her loss will be felt deeply by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in Susan’s honor on Friday, at 2 pm, at the Cross Lake Community Center. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this wonderful woman who touched so many lives.

