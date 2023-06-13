Probable Electrical Malfunction Triggers Alarm, Leading to Lockdown at Mt. Spokane High School; School Reopens Now. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mt. Spokane High School in Mead, Washington, lifted its lockdown on Monday after a panic alarm triggered, causing parents and students to evacuate the area. Police searched the school but found no immediate threat. The school’s administrative team checked each room and found nothing that could have caused the alarm. A secretary with Mead School District speculated that an electrical malfunction may have triggered the alarm. The incident is still under investigation.

News Source : FOX 28 Spokane

Source Link :Mt. Spokane High School reopens after lockdown, alarm likely triggered by electrical malfunction/