Procol Harum co-founder and lyricist Keith Reid dies at 76.

Keith Reid, one of the founding members of the British rock band Procol Harum and the band’s primary lyricist, has passed away at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by music industry insider Eric Alper on his Twitter account.

Reid was known for his introspective and poetic lyrics, which helped shape the sound of Procol Harum. He wrote the lyrics for many of the band’s most famous songs, including “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” “Homburg,” and “Conquistador.”

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” in particular is considered a classic rock staple and has been covered by countless artists over the years. The song’s haunting melody and surreal lyrics helped make it a top-10 hit around the world and it has remained a beloved song among fans of classic rock.

In addition to his work with Procol Harum, Reid contributed to other notable songs in his career, including “You’re The Voice” by John Farnham, which he co-wrote with Chris Thompson and Andy Qunta.

Reid’s lyrical style was both deeply personal and universal, often exploring themes of love, loss, and the human condition. His contributions to Procol Harum’s music helped shape the band’s legacy and cement their place in rock history.

Fans and fellow musicians have been expressing their sadness and condolences on social media in the wake of Reid’s passing. Many have cited his contributions to music as a whole and his unique voice as a songwriter.

Reid’s legacy will continue to live on through his music and the countless artists he influenced. He will be deeply missed by fans of Procol Harum and music lovers everywhere.

