Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies, 76.

Keith Reid, the esteemed lyricist for the iconic rock band Procol Harum, passed away at the age of 76. His contributions to the music industry have left a lasting impact, and his lyrical prowess has been admired by countless fans and industry professionals. His unique style and approach to songwriting made him a true pioneer in the field, and his work has continued to inspire generations long after its initial release.

Reid’s career began in the late 1960s, when he teamed up with Procol Harum guitarist Gary Brooker to create some of the group’s most iconic songs. Their collaboration resulted in hits like “Whiter Shade of Pale,” which showcased Reid’s keen ability to blend poetry and music together seamlessly. His lyrics were often enigmatic and deeply poetic, drawing inspiration from classical literature and mythology. His approach stood in contrast to the more straightforward lyrics that dominated the rock genre at the time, and it set him apart as a true original.

Over the course of his career, Reid collaborated with a wide range of musicians and artists, including members of the Rolling Stones and Roxy Music. His impact on the music industry has been felt in numerous ways, with countless artists citing his work as a major influence. His lyrics often explored complex themes like love and loss, and his ability to write in a way that was both thought-provoking and accessible was truly unique.

In addition to his work with Procol Harum, Reid was also a highly respected poet and writer. He published several books throughout his life, and his poetry was celebrated for its vivid imagery and emotional depth. His contributions to the literary world have also been highly influential, with many writers citing his work as a major influence on their own writing.

Overall, Keith Reid’s passing is a profound loss for the music and literary worlds. His work as a lyricist and writer has left a lasting legacy, and his impact on these industries will be felt for generations to come. His ability to blend poetry and music together in a way that was both innovative and deeply emotional set him apart as a true pioneer, and his contributions to these fields will never be forgotten.

