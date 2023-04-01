Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies at 76.

At the age of 76, Keith Reid has passed away. He is known for his impressionistic lyrics, which played a crucial role in the emergence of emblematic songs from the progressive rock band, Procol Harum, during the 1960s, notably the hit “A Whiter Shade of Pale”.

Keith Reid, the renowned lyricist of Procol Harum, has passed away at the age of 76. He was known for his mesmerizing lyrics that helped shape the sound of psychedelic rock in the 1960s. Throughout his career, Reid wrote some of the most iconic songs of the genre, including “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” which remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

Born in London in 1946, Keith Reid discovered his passion for music at a young age. As a teenager, he was drawn to the lively music scene in London, where he first met Gary Brooker, the future leader of Procol Harum. The two quickly bonded over their love of music and began working together on various musical projects. Eventually, they formed Procol Harum, a band that became synonymous with the burgeoning psychedelic rock movement of the 1960s.

As the band’s lyricist, Reid was responsible for crafting the poetic, image-rich lyrics that defined their sound. He drew inspiration from a wide range of sources, including literature, mythology, and his own vivid imagination. His lyrics were often cryptic and mysterious, evoking a sense of otherworldly wonder and magic.

“A Whiter Shade of Pale,” which Reid co-wrote with Brooker, is perhaps the most well-known of his many songs. The haunting melody and enigmatic lyrics captured the spirit of the times, becoming an instant classic upon its release in 1967. The song has since been covered by countless artists and featured in numerous movies and TV shows, cementing its place in music history.

Over the years, Reid continued to work with Procol Harum, collaborating on many of their most memorable songs, including “Homburg,” “Conquistador,” and “A Salty Dog.” Even after the band’s initial heyday ended, he remained an influential figure in the music world, earning critical acclaim for his work as a solo artist and collaborator on other projects.

Today, Keith Reid’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to captivate and inspire people around the world. His contributions to the world of psychedelic rock will never be forgotten, and his lyrical wizardry will continue to influence generations of musicians for years to come. Rest in peace, Keith Reid.

Source : @nytimesmusic

Keith Reid, whose impressionistic lyrics for the early progressive rock band Procol Harum helped to fuel emblematic songs of the 1960s, most notably “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” has died at 76. https://t.co/pT3rLr7F6e — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) March 31, 2023

Keith Reid, whose impressionistic lyrics for the early progressive rock band Procol Harum helped to fuel emblematic songs of the 1960s, most notably “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” has died at 76. https://t.co/pT3rLr7F6e — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) March 31, 2023