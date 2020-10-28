Prof Chris Abell Death -Dead : University of Cambridge Chris Abell has died.
Prof. Chris Abell has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“CiQUS on Twitter: “Devastated by the news that Prof. Chris Abell has passed away. Member of the CiQUS Advisory Board.He maintained a very long friendship with the Organic Chemistry family of our University. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife Katherine and son Daniel. We will deeply miss him”
— CiQUS (@ciqususc) October 27, 2020
Tributes
We are saddened to announce that Professor Chris Abell, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Professor of Biological Chemistry and Fellow of @christs_college, has died suddenly at the age of 62.
Our sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/Kr0x3wGKbM
— Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) October 27, 2020
Chris Abell RIP https://t.co/9gE70uwN5K
I had so many interactions with Chris as ProVC and he was always constructive and supportive. Having had great personal success as a scientist and entrepreneur he gave unselfishly to the collective good of the university & research
— stephen o’rahilly (@sorahill) October 27, 2020
What a shock to hear that Chris Abell, great friend and colleague has died unexpectedly yesterday. Always supportive and helpful, a much missed cycling buddy. RIP.
— Marko Hyvönen (@HyvonenGroup) October 27, 2020
What sadness to know that Prof. Chris Abell, a great scientist, pioneer and entrepreneur and the best of all a great person and a friend, pass away today. He was my mentor in Chemical Biology and Enzymology. Rest in peace. @GonzalezBello_C pic.twitter.com/HSwPafrm3j
— Gonzalez-Bello group (@GonzalezBello_C) October 27, 2020
