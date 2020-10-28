Prof Chris Abell Death -Dead : University of Cambridge Chris Abell has died.

Prof. Chris Abell has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“CiQUS on Twitter: “Devastated by the news that Prof. Chris Abell has passed away. Member of the CiQUS Advisory Board.He maintained a very long friendship with the Organic Chemistry family of our University. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife Katherine and son Daniel. We will deeply miss him”

Devastated by the news that Prof. Chris Abell has passed away. Member of the CiQUS Advisory Board.He maintained a very long friendship with the Organic Chemistry family of our University. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife Katherine and son Daniel. We will deeply miss him — CiQUS (@ciqususc) October 27, 2020

Tributes

We are saddened to announce that Professor Chris Abell, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Professor of Biological Chemistry and Fellow of @christs_college, has died suddenly at the age of 62. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/Kr0x3wGKbM — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) October 27, 2020

Chris Abell RIP https://t.co/9gE70uwN5K

I had so many interactions with Chris as ProVC and he was always constructive and supportive. Having had great personal success as a scientist and entrepreneur he gave unselfishly to the collective good of the university & research — stephen o’rahilly (@sorahill) October 27, 2020

What a shock to hear that Chris Abell, great friend and colleague has died unexpectedly yesterday. Always supportive and helpful, a much missed cycling buddy. RIP. — Marko Hyvönen (@HyvonenGroup) October 27, 2020

What sadness to know that Prof. Chris Abell, a great scientist, pioneer and entrepreneur and the best of all a great person and a friend, pass away today. He was my mentor in Chemical Biology and Enzymology. Rest in peace. @GonzalezBello_C pic.twitter.com/HSwPafrm3j — Gonzalez-Bello group (@GonzalezBello_C) October 27, 2020