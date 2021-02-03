Prof Emerita Carla Montgomery Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Emerita Carla Montgomery has Died .

Prof Emerita Carla Montgomery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So sorry to report that @NIUlive #Geology lost a giant. Prof Emerita Carla Montgomery was the first female geochemistry graduate from @MIT; NIU faculty since 1978; author of several popular textbooks; wonderful friend and generous sponsor of our dept. & community. We'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/gjYtBCIuBV — DiatomDiatribes: Embracing Rational Analysis (@SchererReed) February 3, 2021

