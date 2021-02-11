Prof. Evandro de Oliveira Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Prof. Evandro de Oliveira has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Prof. Evandro de Oliveira has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Prof. Evandro de Oliveira- master, mentor, hero for several generations of #neurosurgeons -has passed away. The greatest artist of his time, he will be remembered for his talent, courage, determination, generosity, and love. May his light shine upon us. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/Xp3lM59SHE
— DrJFM – Juan C. Fernandez-Miranda MD – (@drjfm_stanford) February 11, 2021
