Prof Luis Bejarano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Luis Bejarano has Died .
Prof Luis Bejarano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Just heard the news of the passing of Prof Luis Bejarano. He was a new prof at UPRM when I took his atmos. dynamics class. The only mentor many of us had then, he lifted a generation of PRcans that are now professionals in all facets of the field. May his legacy continue with us
— Dr. Ángel F. Adames-Corraliza (@afadames) January 26, 2021
